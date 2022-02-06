Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 26,242 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.45. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $32.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

