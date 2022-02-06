Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 32.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after purchasing an additional 922,824 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $41,583,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 36.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $22,595,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAE opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

