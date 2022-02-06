GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT opened at $129.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

