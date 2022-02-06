GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.18% of Vital Farms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 4.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 511,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $15.31 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $617.07 million, a P/E ratio of 127.58 and a beta of -0.03.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

