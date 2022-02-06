GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.38 Million Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Cortexyme worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,043,000 after buying an additional 275,089 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,953,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,386,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 42,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

CRTX opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $121.98.

CRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. lowered their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

