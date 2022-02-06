GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,396 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after buying an additional 136,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 314,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.03.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

