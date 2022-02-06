GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 15,442 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,775 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.
PEBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.
Shares of PEBO stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $923.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56.
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.
Peoples Bancorp Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.
