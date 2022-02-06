Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.50.

NYSE:ASR opened at $204.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $161.53 and a 52 week high of $216.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

