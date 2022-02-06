GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Shares Down 10%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR)’s stock price traded down 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 125,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 301,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get GreenSpace Brands alerts:

GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that GreenSpace Brands Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.