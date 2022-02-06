Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,237,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.97% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $79,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.7% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 85,082.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $39,767.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $39,432.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.72. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.