GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

EAF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,143,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,442. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrafTech International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.