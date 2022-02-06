Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,871 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Carlisle Companies worth $20,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

NYSE:CSL opened at $215.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.88 and a 1-year high of $250.23.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

