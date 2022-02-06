Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMFL. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Shares of OMFL opened at $47.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37.

