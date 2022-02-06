Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,410,807 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 877.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410,807 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,578. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

