Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,658 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of IAA worth $19,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $65.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.