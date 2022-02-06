Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.80 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,419 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

