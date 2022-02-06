GoldFund Reaches Market Capitalization of $255,643.51 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $255,643.51 and $3.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011540 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

