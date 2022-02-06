Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.76 Million in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 468,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. LexinFintech makes up 1.3% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 780,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 125,389 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. 681,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $613.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LX. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

