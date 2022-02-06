goeasy Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.32 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $10.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.39. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.93 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$213.25.

GSY stock opened at C$151.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$167.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.48. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$101.03 and a 1 year high of C$218.35.

In related news, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,319,816.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

