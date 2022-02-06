Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.32) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 448 ($6.02) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.32) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.65) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 441.63 ($5.94).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 402.25 ($5.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 382.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 357.40. The company has a market cap of £53.05 billion and a PE ratio of 36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 246.79 ($3.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 423.30 ($5.69).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

