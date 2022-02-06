Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

GKOS stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 1.51. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

