Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Up 4.9%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.64 and last traded at $64.64. 1,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,056,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gitlab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Gitlab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 48,816 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,858,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,267,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

