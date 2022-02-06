Gitcoin (GTC) Reaches Market Cap of $119.52 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $119.52 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $8.42 or 0.00020257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00111790 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

