Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Bank of America

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.