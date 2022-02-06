Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Oppenheimer

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.20.

GILD stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Torray LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,453,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

