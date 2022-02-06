Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.20

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.20 and traded as high as C$24.64. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$24.33, with a volume of 220,866 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.52%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

