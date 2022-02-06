Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.30 Million

Brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $329.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.30 million and the highest is $330.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $265.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.20. 397,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,521. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

