GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $818,432.13

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 186.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $818,432.13 and $5.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00111813 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,397,347 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars.

