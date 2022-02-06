Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEVO stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

