Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,541 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Bank OZK worth $68,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after purchasing an additional 145,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,187,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,515 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

