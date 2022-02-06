Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,287 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Southwest Gas worth $67,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWX opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.76 and a 12-month high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

