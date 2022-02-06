Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $64,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Insperity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Insperity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $107.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.28.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $386,868.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

