Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Nevro worth $65,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter worth $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter worth $212,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nevro in the third quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of NVRO opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $183.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

