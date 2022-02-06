Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,385 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Korn Ferry worth $69,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,890 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 15.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.52. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.