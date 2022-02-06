Genasys (GNSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Genasys to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GNSS stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Genasys has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $144.10 million, a PE ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

