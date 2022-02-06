GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $810.65

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 810.65 ($10.90) and traded as low as GBX 632.50 ($8.50). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 636.50 ($8.56), with a volume of 298,334 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.45) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.77) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.71) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.77) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GB Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.55).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 698.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 810.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other GB Group news, insider Nick Brown acquired 12,388 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.61) per share, with a total value of £97,741.32 ($131,408.07). Also, insider David A. Rasche acquired 8,057 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.27) per share, for a total transaction of £49,550.55 ($66,618.11). Insiders purchased 24,591 shares of company stock worth $17,701,869 over the last ninety days.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

