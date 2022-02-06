Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $360,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,946 shares of company stock worth $9,970,607. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

ISBC opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

