Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,780 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.