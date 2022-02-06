Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Silgan were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Silgan by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.