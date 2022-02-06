Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.90% of Reading International worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 197,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $92.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.