Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQUA. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.