Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.27% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after buying an additional 227,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,745,000 after buying an additional 187,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 170,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 308,376 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of AMOT opened at $35.33 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $520.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

