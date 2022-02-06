Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of PROG worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRG. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PROG by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRG opened at $37.92 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

