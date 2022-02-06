Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Pine Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $7,716,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 58.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,730,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 639,999 shares during the last quarter.

PTOC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

