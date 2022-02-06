Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $132.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.44. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $130.91 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

