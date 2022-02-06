Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cable One by 104.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $30,974,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth $20,466,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

Cable One stock opened at $1,567.41 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,448.14 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,663.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,812.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

