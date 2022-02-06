Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 7,925 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 51job by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $48.18 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.