FY2022 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Block in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after buying an additional 1,458,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,415,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in H&R Block by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after buying an additional 835,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after buying an additional 811,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

