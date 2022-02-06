FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increased by Desjardins (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

CM opened at $128.40 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

