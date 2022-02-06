Future (LON:FUTR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.16) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,512 ($60.66) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($70.25) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Future currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($56.81).

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 2,890 ($38.85) on Thursday. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($53.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,457.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,531.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 7,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($42.24) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($313,735.33).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

